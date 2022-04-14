How to find the secret in Blood Stream in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror

With the inclusion of several new levels in Back 4 Blood brings the search for its secrets. Secrets in Back 4 Blood revolve around finding a skull trophy hidden somewhere along the path that will unlock an achievement or trophy on your profile. Here is where to find the secret in Blood Stream from Back 4 Blood’s Tunnel of Terror expansion.

To find the Blood Stream secret, you must first progress through the level until you go down the first water slide. There are multiple through this stage, so don’t go down the second one, or you won’t be able to get this done until your next time on this level. When you go down the first slide, turn left, and you will see rocks that you can climb up. Watch out for Sleepers. It’s dark, but you should be able to find the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the rock passage, climb up it, and you will be in a room with a hole in the center. If you fall down the hole, you can just climb your way back up here. Look to the right of the hole, and the secret trophy will be sitting in the corner. Interact with it, and you will get an in-game message that you found it.

Screenshot by Gamepur