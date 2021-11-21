How to find the Skull Fossil in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Skull Fossil is one that you can find while exploring Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need to search for it in a specific location, but when you find it, you can bring an old Pokémon back to life and travel around with one from the past. Here’s where you can find the Skull Fossil in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Skull Fossil is possible for you to find when you’ve received an Explorer’s Kit. You’ll receive this when you’ve reached Eterna City, and you speak with the old man next to the Pokémon Center. You can now visit the Grand Underground and explore the area to find the Skull Fossil.

You have to search for it by investigating the fossil digging sites, the orange icons on your map. You can find these along the pathways between the many biomes of the Grand Underground. The Skull Fossil is a difficult item to find, so we recommend using the Diglett and Dugtrio bonus you receive by finding these Pokémon in the pathways to increase your chances of it appearing.

It’s important to note that the Skull Fossil is a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version exclusive. If you have Pokémon Shining Pearl, you won’t be able to find this Fossil. Instead, you can only find the Armor Skull. You will need to trade with someone who has a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version to acquire Cranidos.