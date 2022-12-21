How to find your world seed in Minecraft

Every world in Minecraft has a string of numbers attached to it. This is called its seed. Inputting this set of numbers will generate specific parameters for that world, letting you recreate that generation as long as you have that seed number. If you don’t know where to look, you could get lost pretty easily. Luckily, it’s not that hard to find it. Here is how to find your Minecraft world seed.

Related: How to delete a world in Minecraft

How to find your Minecraft world seed

If you are playing on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, you can easily find your world’s seed in the edit settings. Start by opening up the world list, and instead of clicking on the name to enter the world, click the pencil icon to the right. Under the Game Settings section on the next page, scroll down until you find the Seed entry. It will be grayed out because you can not alter your seed after making a world. During world creation, you can input a specific seed number here to get that generation that you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Java Edition of Minecraft does not have its world seeds available for you to see on the menus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn what they are. First, you need to enter your world. After it has loaded up, press / to bring up the chat bar and input /seed. This will list the seed you are on right now and let you copy it in case you want to paste it to someone else quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knowing your world seed in Minecraft is just a handy way to ensure you can recreate a world at its starting properties. If you like the layout of a particular area and want to start over, you can use the world seed to get a blank slate of that world. Having the world seed on hand can also let you instantly input it into third-party applications to find certain aspects of that world.