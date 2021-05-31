Apex Legends Party Not Ready Error explained

Like all games, especially online ones, Apex Legends is prone to some error messages from time to time. Some days are worse than others, and some days the errors make sense, while sometimest hey are just confusing.

One of the more confusing ones can be when you get an error that says the party is not ready, but you are trying to play the game solo. The thing is to not get too caught up on the idea of playing solo, the error happens due to a miscommunication on the game end that has nothing to do with how many players are in the party.

Can you fix the “Party not ready” error?

This bug prevents players from matchmaking regardless if they’re in a party or not. A “party not ready” message will prevent the game from starting as normal because you aren’t able to ready up.

While Respawn is constantly working to solve issues like these, here are a few simple solutions worth trying:

Press the menu/options button or click the Settings cog wheel in the lobby screen. Press the designated button to “return to menu” shown in the bottom-left of the screen. This takes you back to the title screen, where you can try readying up again.

Completely close the app and relaunch it.

If you’re at a party, try leaving the party and joining it again.

Wait a few minutes, and you should eventually get the option to ready up.

If on PS4, press the PS button to return to the system menu and Test Your Internet Connection in Network Settings.

Go into Training Mode, exit Training Mode and try matchmaking again.

One of these many workarounds should get you back into a lobby every time this error crops up.

Why Does the Party Not Ready Error Happen?

When you’re at the Lobby screen in Apex Legends, all you’ll need to do is hit the Triangle/ Y button to ready up and begin the game. Doing this should see a tick appear next to your username above your chosen Legend, replacing your Player Level. However, sometimes this does not occur.

The problem is, sometimes Apex Legends won’t begin searching because it says the party isn’t ready. If you’re the only player in the lobby, though, there’s no actual way for you to ready up aside from beginning matchmaking. It’s a bit of an annoying bug that’s been plaguing a fair few players, but it’s not entirely unavoidable.

We have to wait for the developers to solve the problem. Before then, try these solutions although some may be tedious.