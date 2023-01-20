How to fix Discord Overlay not working

Discord is a hugely popular social network for gamers and like-minded people to connect and communicate with each other. One of the core features of Discord is the Discord Overlay, which you can use to chat, take calls and even watch videos while playing your favorite games. But, sometimes this Overlay feature might suddenly stop working and you might not know how to fix it. With that in mind, here is a guide on how to fix the Discord Overlay when it is not working.

Methods to fix the Discord Overlay not working

Make sure the Game Overlay is enabled

Sometimes the Game Overlay in Discord might not be enabled by default when it is installed. So, you’ll have to enable it manually by going into User Settings at the bottom of the Discord app. Then, scroll down to Activity Settings and you’ll see the Game Overlay option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There you’ll see the ”Enable in-game overlay” option which you’ll have to turn on.

Make sure Registered Games have Overlay enabled

The games you generally play might not have the Overlay option turned on by default. So, you will have to launch the game to make sure Discord detects it. Then, you’ll see the games will have overlay enabled.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If Discord didn’t detect the game you’re currently playing, you’ll have to add it manually with the ”Add it!’ option located in small size. There add your preferred games.

Disable Hardware Acceleration in Discord

The Hardware Acceleration makes your GPU run the Discord application smoothly, but it also could disable the Game Overlay feature sometime. To find it go to Advanced in App Settings and you might see it turned on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disable it and you may see that the Game Overlay will start working.

Set Display Scaling to 100%

If your screen display is scaled to more than 100%, then the Game Overlay might not show up. Generally, most modern computers have display scaled to over 100%. Head over to the Display settings of your computer and you’ll find the Scaling option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Set the scaling to 100% and launch a game to check if the Game Overlay works. This should make it appear again.