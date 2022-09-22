Error code 503 is one of several Gundam Evolution error codes you may encounter while trying to log in to the game’s servers. Gundam Evolution is an Overwatch-inspired free-to-play shooter in the Gundam universe. Mobile suits from every era are characters that fit into various archetypes. It features teams of six competing with different objectives to win a match. Gundam Evolution requires a constant internet connection to play, and these error codes can appear from time to time. This guide will explain error code 503 in Gundam Evolution and how to fix it.

How to fix error code 503 in Gundam Evolution

Error code 503 in Gundam Evolution is given to players when the servers are down for maintenance. This multiplayer shooter needs a constant internet connection that hosts online matches, and sometimes the servers will need to go down for various reasons. Server maintenance occurs when the developer Bandai Namco has to patch the game or deploy a hotfix to address an emergency within the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you log in and encounter error code 503, you can try one fix to circumvent that message. On the main menu screen, highlight the upper right corner labeled “Matching Area.” This box will allow you to change the regional server you’re trying to play on.

If a particular server is giving you error code 503, you can try to select a different region and see if an alternate choice will log in. Your character’s progress and unlocks are shared across servers, but you may encounter high ping and lag if you play in a region too far from your own.

If all regions are down, or you can’t access the server selection screen pictured above, the only option is to wait until the Gundam Evolution servers are back online. You can also check the Gundam Evolution official help page, which lists server status and ongoing issues.