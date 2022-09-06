Gundam Evolution PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specs

Gundam Evolution is the next game in the long-running mecha franchise. Fans of the anime ought to be excited to give it a go, but anyone looking to play the game on PC needs to know if their machine can run it. Its PC requirements have been released, and fortunately there’s nothing too extreme, even on the list of recommended specs. You can see the lists below, as well as more information about Gundam Evolution’s upcoming release date.

Gundam Evolution Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

Gundam Evolution Recommended PC Specs

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

Gundam Evolution release date and platforms

If your PC can run Gundam, that’s great — now you need to know when it’s actually coming out. Gundam Evolution has separate release dates for PC and consoles, and PC players get to go first. It’s headed to Steam on Wednesday, September 21, and yes, that does mean that Epic Games Store customers are missing out if they don’t want to download through Valve’s storefront.

As for the console release, Gundam Evolution comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One about two months later, on Wednesday, November 30. In all cases, it will be a free-to-play game. Even if you’re waiting a while longer for the console versions, you’ll still be able to jump in at zero cost.

Gundam Evolution, explained

Those who played the Gundam Evolution network test know that the game is a team-based hero shooter, not unlike Overwatch. Each of the 12 Gundam suits has unique abilities and weapons, and they can all fly through the air and unleash powerful charge attacks. Bandai Namco has also promised that additional suits will be added to the game post-launch.