When attempting to jump into a game with Warhammer 40k: Darktide, you might encounter a few issues when connecting with your friends. There are a handful of error codes that occur, especially when multiple players are trying to play at the same time. One of the more common error codes is called 9999. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix error code 9999 in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

What to do about error code 9999 in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

When you receive error code 9999, you won’t be able to play Darktide at all. Player have reported that when they receive this error code, they cannot jump into the game and are instead kicked out of it. This does not happen too often, but when it does, it shuts down everything. Unfortunately, because of how rare this error code is, the development team has not shared the exact fix and workaround for it.

Community members have shared the errors in a public forum. There was a brief fix for the community member when they updated with the latest fixes, so your game may require an update, but following the change, the community member continued to find more issues while playing the game, although these were separate from the 9999 error code.

Although the fix looks entirely on the developer’s side, further adjustments won’t be happening for a while. Given the nature of the community’s member brief fix, there’s likely a problem the developers can push in an upcoming update, and this should solve the issue. Should you continue to encounter errors with Darktide, we recommend reaching out to the community team on the Fatshark forums to share these issues, so they can be flagged by Community Managers.