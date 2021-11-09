How to Fix Error Code CE-32918-3 for Jurassic World Evolution 2

It looks like several Jurassic World Evolution 2 players are encountering a few problems with their games, namely Error Code CE-32918-3. Several players on Reddit reported having this issue when attempting to install the game. Here’s what you need to know about error code CE-32918-3 and how to fix it, if you can, for Jurassic World Evolution 2.

It looks like many of the players who encountered this problem had it happen while the game was installing. It’s been reported to Frontier Developments, the game developers, and they’re actively looking into it. Unfortunately, the error code strictly happens on the PS4 version of the game, not the PS5 version, which finishes the installation.

Because it’s directly tied to the game’s install, it’s entirely in Frontier’s hands, and they’ll need to handle it from there. You may need to wait until they can tackle the issue on their side. You could also try to restart your install on your console to see if that helps things, but others have reported trying something similar, with the same results each time. The only advice we can offer anyone who encounters this problem is to hang tight and make sure Frontier Developments hears about this. You can directly contact them on their support page over here.