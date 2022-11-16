How to fix error code Goldflake in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is certainly no stranger to error codes, as the battle royale is known to display one of many when there is trouble connecting to its online servers. For instance, one that players may spot is an error message that only reads “Goldflake.” This typically appears when entering into the game’s launcher from Modern Warfare 2 and is infamous for keeping players offline. Here’s the meaning behind this frustrating Goldflake error code and how to resolve it in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

What the Goldflake message means and how to fix it in Warzone 2.0

Goldflake is just one of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s error codes that indicates a bug is currently preventing you from playing the battle royale, so it does not necessarily mean that the servers are down. Those who spot this should first close and reopen the game’s application, as this solution has been known to wipe away the message entirely and get you back into all online modes. If the Goldflake message continues to appear, it is also worth doing a full reboot of your platform and internet router.

On the off-chance that the message is being prompted due to a server outage, there are a number of ways players can check on the game’s overall online status. For instance, the Call of Duty Online Services webpage allows you to see which games and their features are dealing with connectivity issues. It even provides a link to your platform’s online services page to see if it is currently struggling with major server outages.

Related: Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 servers down? How to check Warzone 2 server status

Social media users can also take advantage of Activision’s Support Twitter account. Followers are typically notified of any and all ongoing bugs from the minute they are known. Additionally, the account may even lend a timeline for when issues are expected to be resolved.