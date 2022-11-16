Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 servers down? How to check Warzone 2 server status

While online games are loads of fun and highly addicting, there are times that you will be forced out of a highly contested game because the servers have gone down. This can be due to maintenance, a high volume of people playing, or other reasons. When trying to play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you are likely to run into this every now and then, but it’s still good to know for sure if the problem is on your side or the game’s. Here is where to go to find the server status of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to check the server status of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

As opposed to some other games, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 actually has a one-stop shop to see the server status for the game across all platforms. Just go to the Activision Online Services page and see if there are any reported issues. If you want to go to the platform you are playing on in particular, just select the icon of that platform below and you will be linked directly to their status page to see if they are having any problems in particular.

If you are having issues getting into the game or keep getting disconnected, we also recommend checking the Activision Support Twitter page or going to the game’s Trello page to see if there are any announcements of particular issues that could be keeping you out.

If you are finding nothing that suggests the servers are down but still experiencing issues, we recommend fully exiting out of the game and restarting the system you are playing on. You might also have a little luck by restarting your internet router, but you should do a network test anyway to see if maybe it is your connection keeping you down.