How to fix error code Terracotta in Minecraft

A vague error in Minecraft called Terracotta can foil even the strongest of Minecraft adventurers. With ambiguous terminology that isn’t readily found on Minecraft’s own troubleshooting pages, deciphering the error can be a frustrating endeavor.

Error code Terracotta identifies that Minecraft is unable to reach servers to send and receive data. The issue can stem from the user’s side, or more recently, a signal of large-scale outages. Yet this is made a bit more difficult to fix as Minecraft has been shifting from Mojang log-ins to a Microsoft account launcher.

@MojangSupport is there problems with your servers right now, can’t log into microsoft to join my realm and gives me error code terracotta, tried to check it on minecraft help center and the websites not working either — 大和 /̄͆̅ ̎ ̄͆͆ ̎̿͞ι̚ ̈ ̄ (@YamatoKinoS) December 15, 2021

Users should try these steps to solve the error code Terracotta within Minecraft.

First, ensure that all Minecraft applications are closed (verify using Task Manager if on PC).

Ensure Minecraft is updated to its latest version.

Double-check account credentials to ensure both username and password are correct.

If users have transferred over to the Microsoft launcher, try signing out of all Xbox applications, then sign back in.

Restart the in-house network.

If these troubleshooting steps fail to rectify error code Terracotta, it’s typically indicative of larger problems occurring that are affecting Microsoft’s servers. It may be beneficial to reach out to Mojang Support on Twitter to verify the outage.