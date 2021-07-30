How to fix Halo Infinite Xbox flight “Update Needed” error

Would-be players of the Halo Infinite technical test have had issues getting into the actual flight, namely due to the Halo Waypoint website getting overloaded. Halo Insiders had to check their messages on the site to receive instructions on how to download the Halo Infinite tech preview on their platform, with Xbox users having to go into the Xbox Insider Hub app to install it. However, upon trying to launch the Halo Infinite preview, many users have been greeted with an Update Needed error message stating: “You need this update, but we can’t get it right now. Try again later. (0x8b050033).”

The fix here is relatively simple — the Halo Support Twitter account recommends that you power cycle your Xbox console. There are a few ways to go about this, but the easiest way to do so is by pressing and holding the Xbox guide button on your controller. Instead of hitting “Turn off console,” you will select “Restart console.” Instead of just putting your Xbox on rest mode, assuming that your Xbox is set to “Instant on” in Power options, this will completely power cycle your console.

What should happen next is that you’ll see the Xbox logo animation on start up, and you should be able to select the Halo Infinite Insider preview — the 18.43 GB download will begin. This solution worked for us on the first try.