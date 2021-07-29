What time does the Halo Infinite tech preview flight begin and end? – scheduled play times and dates

Anyone part of the Halo Insider program was able to sign up for a multiplayer technical test of the upcoming Halo Infinite, and the tech preview itself is rapidly approaching. Members have already received invitations through email, and an additional email plus a message through the Halo Waypoint website will give them access to the flight. The start date and exactly how this tech preview will work have been a bit confusing, but once the flight is live, the rest of the preview is scheduled out.

Halo Infinite tech preview flight start date and time

Per a forum post on Halo Waypoint, the technical preview was estimated to begin July 29, sometime after 12 PM PT/3 PM ET in the evening PT. This came to pass before 7 PM PT/10 PM ET, although the Halo Waypoint website is under heavy load and many users are unable to retrieve their invite.

Note that Halo Waypoint will be undergoing some significant load while invitees dive in to get their download information for the very first time. Please be patient, but rest assured your message is safe and sound in your Halo Insider profile.



📩 https://t.co/vPSAZSfOaf — Halo (@Halo) July 30, 2021

Scheduled play times

While the tech preview will be open for matchmaking from the beginning to end, 343 Industries has recommended play times where developers will be playing, with the following times coming from the Halo Waypoint blog.

Friday, July 30 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT Saturday, July 31 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT Sunday, August 1 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

Halo Infinite tech preview flight end date and time

The Halo Infinite tech preview will close on Monday, August 2 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.