How to fix Low Client FPS error in Valorant

Valorant success for Valorant, amazing 14 million players a month, means that somebody, somewhere, is more than likely dealing with an error. The “Low Client FPS” error is reasonably common, so in this article we will show you how to solve it.

This common error seems to regularly hit players who use AMD GPUs. Anyone with the Instant Replay of their AMD GPU active should turn it off, which will instantly solve the problem. Click on the Radeon settings icon, then toggle off the Instant Replay feature. Instant Replay causes the graphics card to buffer and store the last few minutes of gameplay, so turning it off should free up resources. If the problem still persists, you can also try disabling AMD ReLive in the same menu.

If the problem is still ongoing, or you are not using an AMD GPU, then the next port of call is to disable full-screen optimization. Start the game, then Ctrl+Alt+Del to bring up the Task Manager. Find the Valorant.exe in the programs list and right click on it. Select “Open File Location” to go to the root folder.

Find “Valorant-Win64-Shipping.exe” in the folder and right click on it, then select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab and check the box next to “Disable full-screen optimization”. Then select Apply and OK.

If you still have no luck, it is time to disable every program that could be trying to generate an overlay in the game, or at least ensure the overlay options are turned off. This includes Discord, any recording programs like Shadowplay, and anything else. You should also ensure that nothing else is running in the background and hogging resources.