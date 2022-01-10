How to fix Minecraft Launcher installer not working

While Minecraft is playable on just about anything, some people definitely have their preferences with playing the game on PC, where you can access both the Bedrock and Java editions of the game. However, you first have to get the games on your hard drive before you have a chance to play them. If you are having issues getting the Minecraft Launcher installer to work, here are some suggestions to fix it.

Sign out and check the date, time, and region

If you are having issues getting the Minecraft Launcher to install, we first recommend doing a reboot of your PC and signing out and then back into the Microsoft Store or the Xbox apps, whichever you are using to access the launcher. Now that all versions of Minecraft are on Game Pass, you can try to install the launcher through that app. To sign out, just click on your profile icon in the top right of the window and then Sign Out.

Additionally, ensure that your time zone and date are being displayed properly on your PC. If they are not, right-click the date and time in the lower right of your screen and choose Adjust date/time. Make sure Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically are turned on. Under Synchronize your clock, press Sync now. Before exiting out of the Settings, click on Region on the left-hand side of the screen and make sure you have the correct region you are in selected.

Troubleshoot Windows Store and update Windows

Open up Settings and go to Update & Security. Click on the Troubleshoot section and then Additional troubleshooters. Scroll to the bottom and choose Windows Store Apps. Follow the process here and then reset your PC.

If you haven’t updated your Windows in a while, open Settings and go to Update & Security. Under Windows Update, click Check for update.

Reset the store

If troubleshooting didn’t work, we recommend resetting the store. Click on your search bar next to the Start button and input wsreset. Click the Run command entry, and a black box will appear. Don’t do anything until the box goes away and the store opens up again.

Next, open up Settings and click on Apps. In the search bar, find the Microsoft Store. Click on it and then choose Advanced Options. Scroll down and choose to Reset. You will need to sign in again.