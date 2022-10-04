How to fix Roblox error code 279

Any time that gamers need to connect to external services and platforms, such as with Roblox, the odds of something going wrong seem to increase. While there is a heft of errors that can occur as users attempt to play Roblox, error 279 means that there has been a connection error somewhere between your machine and the Roblox servers. Here are three quick steps to take to fix Roblox error code 279.

Check your internet connection

The first step in solving error code 279 is to ensure that your internet connection is strong enough (meaning able to upload and download data) to play Roblox. If you’re attempting to use mobile data to connect, try switching to a wireless network, or connecting directly to a modem with a cable. In some cases, a better connection can entirely remove the cause of this error message. Users can also test various internet speed tests to ensure they’re able to both upload and download data.

Roblox-supported browsers

Roblox only works on specific, mainstream browser platforms. Only three browsers are supported by Roblox Corporation:

Firefox

Chrome

Microsoft Edge

If you’re attempting to connect to Roblox through other browsers, such as Opera, the odds of errors popping up are far higher. Install and use an official browser supported by the platform — most browsers have import options to switch primary browsing between platforms.

Remove or punch-through firewalls

The best antivirus known to man is intelligence: not clicking suspicious links, verifying emails are from actual companies, and not downloading strange files is a far better antivirus measure than anything on market. Some users still prefer this extra buffer of protection, however, and that means that it can block outgoing and incoming packets from desired servers, such as Roblox. Try temporarily disabling your antivirus, such as Windows Firewall, and see if the error persists. If the error code doesn’t show up, follow your antivirus recommendations for allowing applications through its firewall.