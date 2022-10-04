Error codes truly are the bane of any gaming experience. There you are, in your element, and suddenly you’re kicked from the game or disconnected from the servers for seemingly no reason. Roblox is no stranger to error codes, and Error Code 267 is one of the more frustrating ones for players. Here’s what you need to know about it.

What is Roblox error code 267?

Technically, the reason behind Error Code 267 in Roblox is that the system suspects that you are cheating or attempting to hack the game in some way, and so has issued a temporary ban. However, the system can be triggered by a few different things, not just by running an illegal script or something similar, so if you haven’t been doing anything naughty, don’t fret, as there are solutions to try.

How to fix Roblox error code 267

Since there are a few different possible reasons behind the error in Roblox, there are, as you might expect, a few different possible solutions too, some more direct than others.

Related: Is Roblox shutting down? Answered

Check your internet connection

It’s a tale as old as time. Sometimes, if you have a slow internet connection and are having trouble loading Roblox levels, it gets flagged as suspicious by the game’s servers and you may get slapped with error code 267. The usual methods work for checking this option out — try a speed test, reboot your router and computer, and try a wired connection if the WiFi isn’t doing the trick. You could also try switching or updating browsers — Roblox is reportedly optimized for Chrome, so try switching if you’re on Firefox or, god forbid, Microsoft Edge, and see if that helps.

Check Roblox’s servers

Of course, it might not even be an internet issue at your end. Roblox’s servers occasionally go down, which can also sometimes trigger the error code. Take a look at Roblox’s system status page or its Twitter account which can give you an idea of what’s going down at Roblox HQ and sometimes how long the servers may be down for.

Image Via Roblox

Contact Roblox support

If all systems appear to be working correctly, you may simply need to contact Roblox support to get to the bottom of things. The company has an online form you can fill in to describe the issues you’re having — make sure to select “Moderation” as the help category, and mention any other solutions you’ve tried already. If you have indeed been banned in error, the folks at Roblox will be able to reverse it, as long as you contact them within 30 days of the issue.

Wait it out

Sometimes, though, you’ve just got to do the time. If you have been misbehaving and Roblox decides to uphold your ban, there’s not much else you can do except wait it out. The good news is that Error Code 267 tends to pop for those who have been handed temporary bans, not permanent ones, and so you should have access to your account again within a month or so.