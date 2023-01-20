How to fix Roblox Error code 403

Every game can face issues and errors, and Roblox is no different. While it’s always frustrating, sometimes these things happen, but there are always ways to troubleshoot and resolve them. Some players may encounter the “Authentication Failed: Error code 403” after they press the Play button. There’s no need to panic, there are a couple of solutions to fix this problem.

What is the authentication error 403 in Roblox

This error represents a denial of access to a certain site, link, or server. Sometimes, it just means that the Roblox server is down or under maintenance, in which case there is not much else to do but wait it out. However, if the issue is on your end, there are a few solutions that you can try to fix it.

How to fix the authentication error 403 in Roblox

Corrupted Roblox cache folder

The source of your Error 403 problem could be coming from a corrupted file in Roblox’s cache folder. These are all the files that Roblox has stored on your computer for quicker access over successive logins. Here’s how to clear the cache folder:

On your keyboard, press the Windows key + R to launch the Run application. Type %localappdata% into the text box and press Enter. This will open the Local folder with all cached files on your PC. Find the Roblox folder among them. Open it and select all files, then press Shift + Delete to permanently remove them from your computer. Try running Roblox again.

Using VPN

Error 403 might occur if you’re using a VPN, which can cause problems when running online games. You should try disabling the VPN while playing Roblox and see if that resolves the issue.

Open Windows Settings and choose the Network & Internet option. Find the VPN that you’re using and select the option to disable it. Try running Roblox again.

Disable AntiVirus and Firewall

Sometimes, your AntiVirus or Firewall software can interfere with online gaming. That’s why it’s a good idea to put your games in an “Excluded” category so that they can operate normally. But an even better solution is to disable your AntiVirus and Firewall completely while gaming and see if that solves the issue.

Reinstall Roblox

If everything else fails, you should try completely uninstalling Roblox, and then installing a fresh version. That might clear up any corrupted files that you had, and fix the Error 403 problem for you.