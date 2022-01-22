The best games to play while Roblox servers are down

Roblox is one of the biggest platforms for creating and playing games. It boasts numerous games spanning all genres. However, Roblox has gone down on occasion, and if that happens, you can occupy yourself by playing the games listed below.

Among Us

Among us has taken the gaming world by storm since its release. A free to play multiplayer game, Among Us comprises the elements of a social deduction game. Inspired by another party game Mafia, it is sure to keep you hooked for hours.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action RPG that won’t let you miss Roblox even for a second. The game has a vast storyline that is still expanding. Furthermore, there is a lot to explore and several characters to collect.

Minecraft

Minecraft needs no introduction. Much like Roblox, Minecraft is one of the biggest sandbox games. There are a plethora of activities you can do in the game and create your own world. Furthermore, several mods are available for the game that will make sure you never get bored.

Pet Magnate

Pet Magnate visually looks like Fortnite with elements of Roblox. It is essentially a pet simulator game where you have to breed, hatch and tame different pets.

Slither.io

Slither.io allows players to control a snake that consumes other snakes on the map to increase its size. The game’s objective is to become the biggest snake on the map over time. It is easy to grasp and play, making the game a perfect standby for Roblox.