How to fix Send Request Twice error in Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe, the mobile version of the popular vehicular soccer game, Rocket League, has become available globally. You can download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your mobile devices. However, like almost all other online games, you might face a few bugs and errors while trying to play the game.

One of them is the Send Request Twice error that is preventing players from logging into Rocket League Sideswipe via their Epic Games account. This can get pretty frustrating as the fans have waited since March 2021 for the game’s global launch, and if you are one of them, here’s how you can resolve the issue.

Rocket League Sideswipe: Send Request Twice error fix

Clear Browser’s Cache

The first thing you need to try is to clear your browser’s cookies and cached data. This can be done by following the steps listed below:

Chrome

Open Chrome on your device and go to the “Settings”. Scroll down a bit and go to “Privacy and Security”. Tap on “Clear browser data” option. Select the “Cookies and site data” and “Cached images and files” options. Hit the “Clear data” and try logging into Rocket League Sideswipe again.

Safari

Open Settings of your Apple device and then, tap on Safari option. Hit the Clear History and Website Data option. You will get the Clear History and Data option in front of you. Tap on it and then reopen the game to see if the issue is still there.

Clear Game’s Data

Clearing Rocket League Sideswipe’s data is another possible fix for the Send Request Twice error. You can do this by going to the App Info > Storage and then hitting the “Clear Data” option.

Reinstall Rocket League Sideswipe

If none of the above fixes works for you, it is possible that the game has not been installed correctly. So, try uninstalling Rocket League Sideswipe and then install it again from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.