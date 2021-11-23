How to fix stuttering issues in Halo Infinite

Sometimes to get the best experience out of an online multiplayer game, you will need to adjust some settings to make things run smoother. In the early days of Halo Infinite’s beta, things have mostly run well, but the fact that the game has yet to be fully released leaves room for things to go awry. Here are some tips to lower any stuttering issues you may be running into on either console or PC.

PC

If you are having issues with stuttering or frames dropping in Halo Infinite on your PC, we first recommend exiting out of the game and reopening it. It is cliché, but turning things off and on again really can solve a lot of issues. If the game is not closing, press control + alt + delete and open Task Manager. Find Halo Infinite and click End Task.

If that did not fix anything, we recommend going into Settings and lowering the Visual options you are running. It could be that your PC is trying to run the game and can not handle the options you have set. First, we recommend lowering Resolution Scale to around 90 and turning on Vsync. This may cause your game to require a restart. When you are back in, hop into a game to see if things are running better. If not, be sure to check that your Graphics Driver is fully up to date.

If you are still having issues, check your internet connection. Go to an online speed test and restart your router. You can also try playing another online game to see if your internet is running properly. If things seem to be fine on your end, check the Halo Support Twitter to see if they are reporting any issues with matchmaking or stability.

Xbox

If you are playing on Xbox One or Series S, we recommend going into Settings and tabbing over to Video to find the Graphics Quality option. Here, select Performance. This will make your console focus on delivering a smoother framerate over trying to output the best-looking image. If you are playing on a Series X, you cannot change this from Quality because the console is powerful enough to output 4K visuals at 60 fps.

Outside of changing that setting, Halo Infinite should be running well on your console. If you are running into stuttering still, be sure to check your internet connection to ensure you are not having any issues there, and try completely resetting your console by holding down the Xbox button on your controller and selecting Restart console. If that does not solve the problem, try uninstalling and installing it again.