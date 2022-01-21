How to fix the 503 service unavailable error code in Roblox

Although Roblox error codes in the past may have informed players that they simply have to restart the game’s launcher in order to log in, a majority of fans are beginning to notice a 503 error code that doesn’t provide any possible solutions for logging back in at all. It seems this new issue isn’t the fault of a user’s connection, but it may have something to do with a major outage within Roblox.

According to Roblox’s server page, a number of players have witnessed this sort of 503 error code when attempting to log into the game. Although it isn’t certain why all players are not seeing this error, Roblox Status’s Twitter account has explained that a server outage had been spotted globally when the error first became known.

Roblox is currently experiencing a global outage. #RobloxDown — Roblox Status (@RobloxUptime) January 21, 2022 Via RobloxUptime’s Twitter account

According to one user, known as Ssandway on Twitter, some players are still able to play despite receiving the error code, but that a few have noticed a lose in game data — ultimately warning players to stay off the game until the developer has fixed the issue. At the time of writing, it is not yet understood what may have caused this outage, but it is recommended that fans constantly check the game’s status webpage for when this outage and the problems revolving around it may end.