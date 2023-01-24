How to fix the “A Ubisoft Service Is Currently Unavailable” error

The trouble with online service games is that any disruption in your connection to the servers will make the game completely broken and unplayable. When this happens with a Ubisoft game, the error often states that the Ubisoft service is currently unavailable or a similar error message. There are a few things you can do to hopefully restore your connection. Here is what causes the “a Ubisoft service is currently unavailable” error message and how to fix it.

“A Ubisoft service is currently unavailable” error causes and how to fix it

Image via Ubisoft

The good news is that this error message doesn’t generally mean that the Ubisoft servers are down. However, it does mean that the DRM on the game you’re trying to install is outdated. The “A Ubisoft service is currently unavailable” error message tends to pop up when you’re installing an older game using a disk that has an outdated version of Ubisoft Connect.

Ubisoft Connect is the new version of Uplay and is how Ubisoft ensures that the game you’re playing is a legitimate copy and that you haven’t engaged in a bit of piracy at their expense. At least, for the few games the company hasn’t already canceled this year. Older games came with Ubisoft Connect on their disks, but the version on those disks has become outdated over the years. This means that even though you’ve purchased a legitimate copy of the game, you won’t be able to play it until you fix the bug.

Fortunately, updating Ubisoft Connect is a straightforward endeavor. Just follow these steps:

Close the Ubisoft Connect client currently installed on your PC.

Visit the Ubisoft website and download the newest version of Ubisoft Connect

Install Ubisoft Connect on your PC or mobile device

This should fix most instances of the “A Ubisoft service is currently unavailable” error. If not, you can try: