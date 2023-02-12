How to fix the Algeth’ar Academy dungeon bird bug in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Dungeon dwellers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have had to deal with quite the annoying bug. Frustrated players have taken to the forums to vent their troubles, but have yet to hear a response from Blizzard on the topic. The bug in question involves a Territorial Eagle mob from the Crawth encounter trash in Algeth’ar Academy getting stuck before flying down into the boss arena, effectively stopping the encounter from progressing. Without any end to the bird bug in sight, players are wondering just how to fix this issue in Algeth’ar Academy so that they can complete the dungeon.

Why isn’t Crawth spawning in Algeth’ar Academy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Crawth is a giant avian boss in one of the wings of the Algeth’ar Academy dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Before the encounter, players must fight off two waves of bird mobs. Crawth is supposed to fly down after the trash has been defeated, but sometimes she fails to arrive. This happens when one of the Territorial Eagles gets stuck in the giant pillars surrounding the arena. It is usually caused by a Druid’s Adaptive Swarm ability jumping to the mob before it reaches the arena, but other situations can also cause it to occur.

Normally, this would completely brick the dungeon and prevent a Mythic Plus run from being completed as the boss needs to be killed in order to progress. Without a response form Blizzard, players have only discovered one specific way to fix the issue and cause Crawth to spawn.

How to fix the Crawth bug in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The only sure way to reset the encounter and get the boss to spawn is to have all five players log out at the same time. With no one in the dungeon, the mobs will reset. They are then free to log in, and will likely be placed at the entrance of the dungeon and can rush back to the Crawth arena.

While this is essentially an easy fix, it is not ideal as it will take a little over two minutes to reset it and get back to the boss encounter. Losing time during a Mythic Plus run is extremely punishing, and it is a bit ridiculous that it has yet to be addressed through a hotfix.

Blizzard has earned some good will from players with Dragonflight, but situations like this cause fans endless frustration, especially when their complaints are not met with a response. For now, some players are just avoiding the Algeth’ar Academy dungeon until the issue is solved.