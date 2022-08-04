How to fix the broken FerroFluid blueprint error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone features multiple blueprints for you to use as you progress through the game. Some of these blueprints are purchased, giving you access to unique and exclusive weapon designs, and giving you an edge on the battlefield against your competitors. The Ferrofluid blueprint is one of these items, but some are experiencing some problems with this item. Here’s what you need to know about the Ferrofluid blueprint error in Call of Duty: Warzone.

What to do about the FerroFluid blueprint error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Players reported problems about equipping this item back in early 2022, in March. The development team at Raven Software originally shared with the community they knew the problem was occurring. The original problem was players were unable to equip the weapon blueprint. However, while the exclusive weapon was not working, the base weapon was completely fine, meaning everyone could still use the standard version of it.

❗️ We are aware of an issue where players cannot equip the FerroFluid Weapon Blueprint in Warzone.



This issue does not affect the base Weapon.



We are investigating a fix. Please stand by.https://t.co/sDsuZJEcGU — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 4, 2022

Supposedly, this problem was fixed at the end of March. However, players seem to be reencountering the same issues, and when they attempt to equip the item, it will not work. Similar to the previous problem, we recommend not using this item and instead focusing on others. The Raven Development team will be actively working on it, and they should find a fix for it going forward. If it’s the same problem as last time, the fix should take significantly less time to address.

For now, you won’t be able to use the weapon or the exclusive FerroFluid blueprint. While it is unavailable now, this won’t be the case forever. We recommend waiting until the Raven Software team has handled the problem and reaching out to the Call of Duty: Warzone team to submit a ticket.