How to unlock Ikenna Olowe in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Ikenna Olowe is a new Operator in Task Force Immortals that you can use to destroy your enemies in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. However, he isn’t handed over for free. This guide explains how to unlock Ikenna Olowe, so you can start using this Operator across both games to dominate anyone that stands in your way.

Related: How to get and use Armored SUVs in Call of Duty: Warzone

How to unlock Ikenna Olowe

Image via Activision

Ikenna Olowe is one of the three Operators added to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone with the mid-season update for season 4. The only way to unlock him is by purchasing his bundle for 2,000 CP, which costs $19.99 to purchase. However, if you have any CP already on your account, you can put this towards buying the bundle and might be able to pick the Operator up for a slightly lower price.

Activision has provided a decent amount of backstory for this Operator. Ikenna Olowe got a good understanding of strategy from a young age. In Nigeria as a child, he was fantastic at chess and surpassed his teachers very quickly. He gained strength through the study of Gidigbo, which is a martial battle of wits. Then, he joined the battlefield as an engineer to help establish supply lines and aid communication.

Ikenna’s favorite weapon is the Vargo-S assault rifle. In fact, if you use it while playing as him, you’ll get bonus Operator and Weapon XP to help boost your account. That’s not all, though, since the bundle you buy Ikenna with also includes a variety of skins that you can dress him up in. None of them have tactical advantages, but they help him look more battlefield ready. Of the three Operators added in the season 4 mid-season update, Ikenna Olowe is the only lore-friendly one since the other two Operators are glorified movie tie-in skins.