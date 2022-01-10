When Sea of Thieves runs into an issue, it will give you an error code denoted as “something” beard. These beard error codes are the most ruthless and terrifying foes you will come across on the seven seas, but one of them is quite easy to fix. Here is how to fix the Coralbeard error in Sea of Thieves.

There is good and bad news if you have gotten the Coralbeard error in Sea of Thieves. The good news is that it’s an incredibly easy fix that will take literally no effort from you. The bad news is that the service is currently unavailable, and there is nothing you can do until things have been fixed on the server’s side.

Whether it is for maintenance work or the entire system has gone down for some reason, Coralbeard lets you know that the problem is not on your end and that you may want to try and play the game again later. In the meantime, we recommend checking the Sea of Thieves Support Twitter so that you can see what current issues are being talked about or get in touch with Support directly to speak with them about the subject.