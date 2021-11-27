How to fix the “Could not find compatible graphics device” error in Halo Infinite

Several players have reported facing the “Could not find compatible graphics device” error while trying to play the newly released Halo Infinite. Although the error seems complicated, the reason for its occurrence is straightforward.

How to fix the “Could not find compatible graphics device” error

As indicated by the text in error, it arises due to GPU issues. To fix the issue, make sure that you have the latest drivers installed for your GPU. To check if you are using the latest version, simply head to the AMD software or Nvidia GeForce Experience depending upon which card you have, and check for updates.

The primary cause for the error is when your system is unable to call DirectX successfully. This could be due to an outdated version of DirectX running on your system or your GPU’s incompatibility with the latest version. To check if you have the latest version operating, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Enter dxdiag in the Search Windows search bar.

Select the dxdiag option from the search result and open it.

Open the Display tab followed by the System tab.

Here, check if your system has DirectX 12(latest) installed.

If you have the latest version running, check that the GPU has at least 4,000 MB (4 GB) VRAM. Unfortunately, players with lower VRAM than 4GB won’t be able to play the game.