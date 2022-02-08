How to fix the DXGI ERROR DEVICE HUNG error message in Apex Legends

As many Apex Legends players on PC know, some season updates tend to cause trouble upon their initial release. One bug that has seemingly been the most popular of the bunch is the “DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_Hung” message that is usually known for popping up directly after crashing the game. Although it is unclear what the issue stems from exactly, there is still one possible fix for it.

Firstly, it is said this error message is directly due to Apex Legends’ inability to read the GPU — so, it isn’t the fault of your computer. However, in order to bypass this message, the only known fix for the issue is to download NVIDIA’s newest Game Ready Driver. As Nvidia and developer Respawn Entertainment are aware of the problem, it has been noted that this latest driver should resolve the issue.

Keep in mind, the error has been associated with several past Apex Legends seasons; so, as this is a temporary fix, PC owners may need to download the latest driver once again when the next season comes around. However, if you do continue to see the error message after installing the NVIDIA driver, you may need to contact EA’s support team for other possible workarounds.