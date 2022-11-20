How to Fix the Empty Ticket Error in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is the spiritual successor to the popular and cooperative hack-and-slash Vermintide games. Darktide requires an always-online connection and features a social hub that connects you with other players online. This hub is the base of operations for upgrades, tutorials, and mission selection. It also serves as the root cause of server problems and connectivity issues. This guide will explain how to fix the Empty Ticket error code in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Related: How to claim Twitch Drops in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

All fixes for the Empty Ticket error in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Darktide is a four-player, online connected hack-and-slash action experience where players are tasked with creating their characters. After a lengthy prologue, you will be placed in the Mourningstar social hub. This hub will populate with random players online, and the mission selection terminal is located inside. Unlike their previous title, Vermintide, you can’t create a solo party and fill it with bots. Every mission features mandatory matchmaking to fill up the four-player team and will find random players if you don’t have friends in your group. This is where the Empty Ticket error message rears its ugly head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The team at Fatshark has listed this issue on their support page for known game issues, as the Empty Ticket error message is related to server-side issues. While the game servers may have a hand in this error message, the community has found some tricks that can help keep the game stable and prevent this error message and crashes from frequently occurring.

If you are running into the Empty Ticket error message, a blank screen, or endless load times followed by a crash or disconnect, one tip may help mitigate these problems. When you launch Darktide, you will see a dedicated launcher appear for the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the launcher, get to the settings tab and scroll down the list of options. Highlight the Worker Threads option, and reduce it from its default setting, which is 13 on most PCs. Taking down the number of threads will give you much better frame rates and stability, which can mitigate loading issues related to the social hub and mission selection. Lowering it to eight is a safe bet for stabilizing your Darktide experience.

If the problem persists, check on the Fatshark support page mentioned above, and keep trying. Often the message will vanish if you are persistently attempting to launch a mission.