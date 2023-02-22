How to fix the find the butterflies in the forbidden forest glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

You don’t have to have been playing Hogwarts Legacy for long to have noticed that butterflies and moths play a big part in it. There are various puzzles, quests, challenges, and collectibles that involve moths and butterflies somehow, and it can get a little confusing. It’s not just confusing for players, though. Even the game itself can get confused by which butterflies and moths are which, and this can cause a bug during the Follow the Butterflies side quest. Your objective is to find the butterflies in the forbidden forest, but under certain specific circumstances, the butterflies in question won’t be there. This bug doesn’t actually prevent you from completing the Follow the Butterflies quest, but it can prevent you from getting 100% on your Conjurations collection.

How to avoid the Follow the Butterflies bug

As soon as you obtain the Follow the Butterflies quest from Clementine Willardsey in The Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, follow the quest marker to the objective immediately. The glitch occurs if and when you find some other butterflies somewhere. If you do that, then the game will think you’ve found the butterflies from the quest, and switch to the next objective, which is to return to Miss Willardsey. If you return to Miss Willardsey, then the quest will complete, but you’ll miss out on the Medium Tables Conjuration that you’re supposed to get during the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even if the glitch occurs, you can still find the butterflies, as long as you haven’t completed the quest yet. It’s just that they won’t be marked on your mini-map any more. They’re approximately 70 paces north of the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, fluttering over the river near a bridge.

How to fix the Follow the Butterflies bug

Currently, the only way to fix this glitch is to load a save from before you completed the Follow the Butterflies quest. It doesn’t have to be from before you started the quest, or from before you found the “wrong” butterflies, as you can still find the “right” butterflies even without the quest objectives and markers. But after the quest is completed, the butterflies will disappear and there’s no way to get the corresponding chest, which contains the Medium Tables Conjuration.

Other than that, it’s down to the game’s QA team to fix the bug in a future update. A Warner Bros employee has confirmed the bug on the game’s bug reporting page, and has stated that “we’re currently tracking this issue”.