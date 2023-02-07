Fast travel is one of the most common features in any game nowadays. This system allows you to teleport across the map to select areas so that you don’t need to waste your time running from one end of the map to the other. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the many games that features a fast travel system but this one comes in the form of Floo Flames. Those who have seen the movies probably remember when Harry traveled by Floo Powder. In a similar fashion, without the giant fireplace, you too can travel quickly using Floo Flames. This guide will show you how to fast travel with Floo Flames in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy

The fast travel system is easy to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy. After reaching the castle, you will get a tour of the school with one of the first stops being the Floo Flame near the house that you were sorted into at the start of the game. After reaching the Floo Flame, you will be taught how to use them by the professor. The first of the points that you will unlock is the Central Hall.

To travel via the Floo Flame system, all you need to do is bring up your map. On PlayStation, this button defaults to the touchpad but you can easily open the map by going to the menu and selecting the map option. Once the map is open, choose one of the sections of Hogwarts and you will see all of the Floo Flame fast travel points you have unlocked. Unlocked fast travel points appear green while locked ones appear black.

To unlock additional fast travel points, you will need to first discover them by traveling to where they are located. There is no need to interact with a Floo Flame to activate it, you simply need to get within its vicinity. Once a fast travel point has been unlocked, you can navigate to the menu and select it for fast travel from now on. Make sure you unlock the fast travel points each time you visit a new area so you don’t have to waste time walking.