How to fix the first Dimensional Anomaly in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Dimensional Anomalies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are puzzles that you will need to solve. They generally involve moving different types of spheres around to impact the environment in some way.

In this guide, we will show you how to solve the very first one in the game, walking you through it step by step.

Room 1

Room 1 is quite simple, just grab the orange orb behind the crates on the right. This is a +Life orb and will cause things to rise into the sky. Bring it to the final platform that your clones are walking off and place it there so they are lifted into the sky and across the gap, then follow them over. They will get zapped by the door and it will open, giving you access to the next room.

Room 2

Room two is a little more complicated. Break the boxes on the left and grab the green +Speed orb, then take it to the right and place it in the platform there. Now you can run through it, and will go fast enough to destroy the crates and obstacles. Grab the +Lift sphere at the end and bring it to the center, placing it in the final platform and the +Speed orb in the one before it.

Now, both you and you clones will be sped up by going through the green platform, raised into the air by the last one, and will make it across the gap. When you get to the far side, stand on the platform on the right to aim the central tile at the door and divert the clones to where they need to be.

Room 3

In the third room, grab the lift sphere on the right and throw it at the piston in front of you to stop it from smashing down into the ground. Go underneath and grab the sphere from the other side, then use it on the piston to the left. Run through and grab the +Speed orb then take it all the way to the end and place it in the second last platform on the left. Go back and grab the +1Lift orb and place that in the final platform on the left.

Floating across to the left side, grab the second +Lift orb and take it back, then use it to lift the central piston again so your clones can get through. No, go and rearrange the two orbs on the left to be in the same order in the center, and finally go and stand on the platform to the right that has the pressure plate. If everything is set up correctly, your clones will walk up the center, through the speed and lift platforms, then straight at the door.

And that’s it, the first Dimensional Anomaly is complete in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.