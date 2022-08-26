How to fix the Friends List not working error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is best played with friends in your squad. Dropping into the game with people you can trust is always a preferable set-up to playing with randoms. However, if you are playing on different platforms, you have to rely on the game’s in-game friend list to be working. If you are pulling your friends list up and nothing is showing, or it won’t connect, here is how to fix it in Warzone.

How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone’s friend list not working error

The first step towards getting Call of Duty: Warzone’s friend list to work again is to restart the game. Make sure you are fully exiting out of the game. If you are on Xbox Series X, be sure it is not on your Quick Resume list. If that doesn’t work, fully shut down your system and restart it. If playing on PlayStation or Xbox, make sure your console is fully powered down and unplug it from the power source for about 30 seconds before plugging it back in and trying again.

Next, we recommend turning off Crossplay on your game. Go to Options and tab over to Account. At the top of the settings is Crossplay; set it to Disabled and restart your game. Go back to the option after rebooting, put it back on Enabled, and try again.

If none of the above methods have worked, you can get around it by creating a Group. Pull up the Social menu and tab over to Groups. Create a Group with a unique name and invite your friends to it. After everyone is in, send an invite to everyone in the Group and you should be able to easily party up without having to go through the in-game friend list.

If nothing above is working for you, Call of Duty: Warzone is likely dealing with some server issues, and you will have to wait until they fix the problems they are dealing with.