Is Call of Duty: Warzone down? How to check Warzone’s server status

Like any other online game, Call of Duty: Warzone can only be played if its servers and your internet connection are in good health. As many veteran players know, the battle royale does tend to have its issues with worldwide connectivity at times. This is mainly due to server maintenance, faulty updates, or just plain network outages. As it can be hard to guess why you can’t connect to the game, there are a handful of ways to find out what the problem could be. Here is how you check the server status of Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to see if Warzone servers are down

The first thing anyone should do when their unable to get into a Warzone lobby is to head to the Call of Duty status page. You can sift through its list of games to find the battle royale and any issues it may be experiencing. Typically, network outages and issues aren’t picked up until about 15 to 30 minutes after they happen. The page also provides links to your platform’s own server status page to see if that is the cause of the problem.

How to know if any Warzone issues are currently being resolved

Another great way to be informed of any ongoing issues involving Warzone is by checking developer Raven Software’s Twitter account. In addition to outages, the account will post when upcoming server maintenance periods are about to take place which may also shutter players from getting into the game. Better yet, the developer has a public Trello board that lists all of the issues the team is currently working on, from network issues to gameplay changes. In most cases during a server outage, the Trello board will notify fans how long they expect servers to be down and what the cause of it could be.

Be sure to check for updates in Call of Duty: Warzone

Although your console may automatically download major Warzone updates, smaller (but still mandatory) updates tend to hide within the game’s title screen and keep you offline. So, if you are unable to connect to its servers, it is also worth restarting the application to see if a patch needs to be installed.