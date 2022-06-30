How to fix the Her Majesty’s Secret 3 bug in Lost Ark

Games like Lost Ark are prone to bugs simply due to their size and scale. MMOs have so many delicate moving parts that it is almost impossible to get all of them balanced and working properly. Many fans have found what they believe is a bug in the Her Majesty’s Secret Hidden Story. However, this “bug” comes down to a simple misunderstanding and a bit of trickery on the part of the developers. You’ve run into the Her Majesty’s Secret 3 bug in Lost Ark; here is what you need to know to avoid the issues other players have had.

How to avoid the Her Majesty’s Secret 3 in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Her Majesty’s Secret sees players visiting landmarks in the Fesnar Hills area of Vern North. As we mentioned in our walkthrough of this Hidden Story, players need to visit three points that the queen visited during her travels through the region to complete the Her Majesty’s Secret Hidden Story. The Her Majesty’s Secret 3 bug appears when players go to the third marker and find that it hasn’t spawned correctly.

The difficulty in this quest comes with the second marker. There is a fake note that players can read located frustratingly close to the correct one. Interacting with the wrong one will prevent them from advancing the quest. The screenshot above shows the two points that you can interact with. Point 1 is the false prompt, which will show you the note below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the note you find says, “There may be more notes around here,” then you’ve found the wrong one. Instead, check Point 2, which will give you the following note.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Her Majesty’s Secret 3 bug in Lost Ark is due to players finding the incorrect prompt at this point. You must read the correct note to advance through the Hidden Story. Otherwise, the third note, located in the Ancient Elveria dungeon, won’t spawn, and you’ll be forced to start the entire process all over again.