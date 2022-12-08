How to fix the Inappropriate Activity Detected error in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s newest update brings with it a host of new content, but it also brings a couple of new bugs for players to navigate around. If you’ve run into the Inappropriate Activity Detected error in Elden Ring, it can be frustrating and concerning if you don’t know how to fix it. If you’ve had this error pop up, here is everything you need to know about how to fix the Inappropriate Activity Detected in Elden Ring.

Inappropriate Activity Detected in Elden Ring error, explained, and how to fix it

Because the Colosseum update for Elden Ring brought in a dedicated area for PvP combat, FromSoftware also included anti-cheating measures. Most often, the Inappropriate Activity Detected is because your account has engaged in actions that go against the all-important Terms of Service. If you’ve been cheating or otherwise breaking the rules, this error may result in your account being banned.

However, many players have reported getting this error even without having cheated. If that happens, a few simple fixes can help get you back into the Lands Between for another run.

Restart your system

The Inappropriate Activity Detected error pops up when the software finds glitches or anomalies in how the game is running. While these anomalies can happen because of cheats and exploits being used, they can also come up as a normal part of running your PC or console. Restart your system, and many of these glitches will be automatically repaired.

Verify your game files

PC players might get the Inappropriate Activity Detected error in Elden Ring due to some of their game files becoming corrupted. Thankfully, console users are unlikely to encounter this issue due to the way that the PlayStation and Xbox consoles handle their game files. For Steam users, the process for verifying your game files is fairly straightforward.

Open your Steam library and navigate to Elden Ring

Right Click on Elden Ring and click on Properties

Click on the Local Files tab and select Verify Integrity of Game Files

Steam will run an automatic check of all the game files and replace any corrupted ones with the correct ones.

Repair Easy Anti-Cheat

Elden Ring has always had Easy Anti-Cheat included in the software, which is used by many online games such as Fortnite, Apex, and Rust. If you’ve encountered the Inappropriate Activity Detected error and haven’t engaged in activity banned by the ToS, then it might be that Easy Anti-Cheat needs to be repaired. To do so:

Right Click on Elden Ring in your Steam library and click on Properties

Select the Local Files tab

Navigate to the EasyAntiCheat folder

Run the EasyAntiCheat_Setup file

Click on Elden Ring and choose the repair option

Reinstall Elden Ring

If the problem persists, it might be because the game files on your PC have become corrupted beyond repair. The best solution in this situation is to uninstall and reinstall the Elden Ring game files. Because of the online nature of the game, you shouldn’t lose any progress, but it can take a while for such a large game to download, but it will ensure that any update files are redownloaded and properly installed.