How to fix the incompatible operating system error in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available on the Xbox and PC platforms. Since the game is new, many players have across errors that have hindered the game’s performance. One of the errors that several players have been facing is the “incompatible operating system.” Here are some of the fixes that players can try to get rid of the issue.

Update GPU drivers

Make sure you have the latest GPU drivers installed. Many games crash because of outdated GPU drivers, so double-check that this isn’t the case. This can be done manually by opening the AMD software or Nvidia GeForce Experience.

Verify File’s Integrity

There is a chance the game’s file got corrupted after the installation. In that case, you can verify the integrity through Steam, which repairs the corrupted or missing files. To do so, open Steam, followed by Steam’s game library. Select Halo Infinite and open its properties. Here, select the Local Files option and click on the Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Disable Firewall

Consider disabling the firewall if you’re running an antivirus application that has one. A firewall can prevent apps from executing, which could be the reason for the error.

Reinstall the game

If nothing works and you are still getting the error, consider reinstalling the game. Although it can be tedious, some missing or corrupted files can only be fixed by reinstalling the game. Regardless, makes sure to restart your system after reinstalling the game.