How to fix the Lightbeigebeard error code for Sea of Thieves

Error codes in any game feature an array of colorful names to make them stand out to developers working on the games. In Sea of Thieves, they labeled them as potential Pirate Captain names. If you’re seeing the Lightbeige Beard error code, there’s an easy, quick fix you can do to set it right and return to the high seas.

What can you do about the Lightbeigebeard error code in Sea of Thieves?

When you load into your game, you’ll run into the error message before you even boot it up. Likely, you won’t be able to play a match or jump into it whenever you see it. You’re seeing this error message because you can’t enter the game, and it’ll appear in the main menu on the loading screen. The Lightbeigebeard error code means you don’t have the latest update for Sea of Thieves.

You need to back out and go to your primary menu for the game. If you’re playing it on an Xbox One, you’ll have to look for it in your menu of games and manually update it. For those playing on the Xbox application on their PC, you need to back out and find it in the Xbox application and update it. There should be an icon at the top. Before installing the update, you will want to ensure you’ve closed out your Sea of Thieves client.

Once you manually update it, you should be able to load it back into the game without any issues once it’s complete. It’s a minor issue only a handful of players may experience, but it’s an annoying and troublesome issue to encounter.

The error might have also occurred before the Sea of Thieves developers released an unscheduled update to the game. It was a minor update, but it was enough for a problem whenever players loaded into the game. Luckily, the fix is the same, and closing out Sea of Thieves and then updating it will bring about the issue.

We are aware that some players have received an unscheduled update to the game – this is in the process of being reverted. Players receiving a Lightbeigebeard error will need to download a small update in order to access Sea of Thieves as usual. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Sea of Thieves Info & Support (@SoT_Support) September 14, 2022

While a simple code to fix, it’s a little frustrating to try and figure it out. Updates for Sea of Thieves come out often, so it’s important to remember when to give it a proper update when they release.