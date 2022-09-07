What are the rarest fish in Sea of Thieves and how do you catch them?

Sea of Thieves allows you and your friends to sail the seas, discover adventures, participate in tall tales, and uncover treasure while battling hordes of skeleton pirates. Fishing is a great time pastime for those who need something to do on their ship during a journey, and there are plenty of rare fish swimming in the waters. This guide covers the rarest fish in Sea of Thieves and how you can catch them.

Where to find all rare fish in Sea of Thieves

Every type of fish has five types versions of them. There is the base variant, the common one, the uncommon, the rare, and the Night version. The rare versions are the toughest ones to catch in Sea of Thieves, and finding them can be challenging.

Here are the different kinds of rare fish available in the game, where you can get them, and how much they can go for:

Bone Ancientscale: Caught in The Ancient Isles using leeches. They are worth 4,500 and 11,250 as a trophy.

Bonedust Plentifin: Caught only at The Shores of Plenty using earthworms. They are worth 4,500 and 11,250 as a trophy.

Bright Pondie: Caught in ponds. They are worth 565, and 1,410 as a trophy

Forsaken Devilfish: Caught only at The Devil’s Roar using grubs. They are worth 4,500 and 11,250 as a trophy.

Muddy Wildsplash: Caught only at The Wilds using earthworms. They are worth 4,500 and 11,250 as a trophy.

Raven Islehopper: Caught near large islands. They are worth 1,575 and 3,940 as a trophy.

Sand Battlegill: Caught only in areas of high danger, such as Fortresses or Skeleton Ship battles, using grubs. However, many don’t know if large sea creatures count, such as the Kraken or the Megalodon. They are worth 5,625 and 14,065 as a trophy.

Shadow Stormfish: Caught only at sea during the middle of a storm using leeches. They are worth 6,750 and 16,875 as a trophy.

Snow Wrecker: Caught only at shipwrecks using earthworms. They are worth 5,625, and 14,065 as a trophy.

Umber Splashtails: Caught in the ocean. You do not need any bait to catch them. They are worth 565 and 1,410 as a trophy

What are the hardest fish to catch in Sea of Thieves?

Of those on the list, the Sand Battlegill, Snow Wrecker, and Shadow Stormfish are the top most challenging fish for you to come by. Arguably, the Sand Battlegill and Shadow Stormfish are likely the hardest, merely because they are available during times of peril, and you might be preoccupied withing trying to do something else during these encounters.

You can only achieve the prices on our list if you correctly cook the fish before selling it to the Hunter’s Call traders. However, if you were to give it to them straight raw, they would provide a significantly lower price. For example, a raw Shadow Stormfish is worth 4,500, and 11,250 as a trophy.

It is not easy to encounter these fish, but the more tries you time, the closer you can get to successfully finding them. We recommend treating them as side projects while working on main objectives unless you and your crewmates want to embark on purely fishing adventures.