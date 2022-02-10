CrossfireX is a multiplayer shooter title that puts players in high-stakes situations against other real people or AI in the campaign. You need to be tactical and make informed decisions to complete your objectives and emerge victorious in the campaign and multiplayer, but sometimes bugs and errors can get in the way. This guide explains how to fix the missing crosshair error in CrossfireX.

Why has the crosshair disappeared in CrossfireX?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fix the missing crosshair error, you need to wait until the end of the round. The crosshair will reappear when you load into your starting position at the start of a new round. It will also be fixed if you leave a match and enter a fresh one, but it’s safer to wait until the end of a round to avoid penalties.

There’s no known reason for the crosshair to disappear in CrossfireX. We found that this is a rare error in our testing, but it does happen from time to time. When it does, there’s nothing you can do apart from trying your best to kill the enemy and complete your objective. Thankfully, it seems as though the error affects everyone in a match when it does happen because the shooting of all players becomes wildly inaccurate.

The CrossfireX development team is aware of several bugs and glitches affecting the game. Likely, this error will soon be a thing of the past after a hotfix or update, but no one knows when that update will be released at the time of writing.