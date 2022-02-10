how-to-get-more-cfp-in-crossfirex

CFP is the primary currency in CrossfireX. Before you do anything else in the game, you’re met with a screen displaying daily and weekly missions, as well as a premium challenge that can only be unlocked with CFP. However, the game doesn’t do a great job of telling you how to get more of this currency. This guide explains how to get more CFP so you can buy every premium challenge you want.

How to acquire CFP in CrossfireX

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get more CFP. The first is through the game’s battle pass. You can get some CFP for free even if you don’t purchase the battle pass, but you’ll earn more if you buy it. CFP is awarded every five levels or so, meaning you can quickly gain a decent chunk of the currency if you’re playing a lot of CrossfireX.

The second way to get more CFP is to buy it. Navigate to the game’s shop, and you’ll see that you can purchase GP, another currency used to buy cosmetic packs. Every GP pack comes with some CFP, increasing with the amount of GP that you purchase. The cheapest way to earn CFP is by investing in the battle pass, awarding cosmetic items for each level you gain.