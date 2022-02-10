how-to-plant-c4-in-crossfirex

CrossfireX is a first person shooter with several game modes for players to hop in and enjoy. For example, in Search and Destroy, players must either kill all opposing team members or plant C4 on one of the two target locations, depending on which team they’re on. This guide explains how to plant C4 because the game doesn’t make it entirely clear.

How to plant the bomb in CrossfireX

Screenshot by Gamepur

As an attacker, you first need to reach one of the two objective markers on the map, A or B. When you arrive, you’ll see the marker and will be able to enter it. Next, you must swap to your C4 using the switch weapon button (Y on Xbox) and then shift your view to look at the center of the objective marker. Finally, hold the fire button (right trigger on Xbox) to use the C4. It will take a few seconds to plant the device, but once you have, you’ll win the match pretty swiftly unless the defenders manage to disarm the bomb.

You don’t need to worry about using C4 if you’re on the defending team. Your only concern should be defeating the attackers and preventing them from getting anywhere near the objective markers. You may see attackers drop C4 from time to time, but you won’t be able to pick it up.