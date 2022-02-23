How to fix the No Server List error for Lost Ark

All MMOs are highly dependent on their servers for all their functionality. Lost Ark is no different, with most of the game’s issues stemming from its popularity at launch. However, some bugs have crept into the game that don’t have anything to do with the server capacity or even the specs or settings on your PC.

Many players have reported seeing an error when attempting to login to Lost Ark where the server list for their region will be empty. While this is frustrating, there are a couple of fairly simple fixes that can be implemented to fix the issue.

Restart Lost Ark

The simplest and easiest way to fix this issue can be to shut down the program and restart the game. If there is a problem with the servers or a random bug that caused this error to show up, this will usually fix it. MMOs are complicated beasts, so occasionally they need to be reset to get back into working order.

Check Your VPN

If a simple restart of your game doesn’t fix the problem, then there could be an issue with your VPN. If you’re running a VPN on your computer, it might still have an instance of your previous gameplay session, especially if you are trying to play in a different region than before. This causes the Lost Ark servers to think you are logging in from two different places at the same time, which can confuse them and lead to this error. To get around it, try opening your VPN software and clearing the instance log or stopping the additional instance.

Toggle IPv6

If that doesn’t work, then there could be an issue with the Internet settings on your PC. Try turning off IPv6 and see if this clears the issue.