How to fix the party member preloading error in Apex Legends

Although Apex Legends may get new map rotations and new modes, one thing that has remained constant since its release is the small, yet annoying party member preloading error. This is essentially when a squad of multiple players cannot begin another match due to the inability to start a game. Players will see this most often when having already played several matches with the same group of members. Although it isn’t clear what activates this error, there are a few relatively simple workarounds.

Leave the lobby or application

The fastest fix to this preloading issue is to simply disband the party and return to the main menu, as the lobby you are in may be the cause of the problem. However, if the error persists, it is best that all players shut down the Apex Legends application and open back up again. Although it is a hassle, this has become the best possible solution since the problem first came to be.

Restart your console or PC

If you are also unable to interact with the game or system’s menus, there is a chance that your device has frozen during the queuing process. In this case, you will need to completely shut down your platform before turning it on and booting up the game. However, if you experience frequent freezing while in lobbies, it is probably best to file your error with EA’s support team.