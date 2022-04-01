How to fix the Quick Change Station not working error in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Quick Change Station is how you express yourself in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can use it to change the appearance of your Fatemaker in more than just their clothing. You can alter their face, skin color, and anything else you want. However, sometimes players encounter the Quick Change Station not working error, preventing them from using the service. This guide explains how to fix this error so you can make your Fatemaker perfect once more.

How to fix the Quick Change Station

The leading cause of the Quick Change Station not working error is that players haven’t finished the quest that unlocks it. You first encounter the Quick Change Station in Izzy’s Fizzies, the tavern that forms your hub for the entire game. Izzy herself will show this machine to you while explaining all of the services Brighthoof has to offer. However, you can’t use it straight away. Instead, you need to follow her and wait for her to finish explaining what services you can use.

You can follow her and use the Quick Change Station when you’ve completed the quest and Izzy has gone back to her tavern. It works similarly to the initial customization screens, allowing you to alter specific parts of your Fatemaker. If you still can’t access the Quick Change Station once this quest is complete, try restarting the game and device you’re playing on to trigger it to come online. At times, a connection to the game’s servers can affect whether the Quick Change Station works or not, so you’ll also need to try restarting if there are issues with the game’s servers while you’re playing.