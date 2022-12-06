How to fix the “Something went wrong with this game or app” error in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Most players have been able to play and enjoy Marvel’s Midnight Suns without many technical issues, but as with all launches, there are bound to be a few outliers. Sometimes with new releases, errors simply happen and require a patch from the devs to get them sorted, while at other times, the issue is technical and can be solved locally. For example, some Midnight Suns players have been experiencing the error message “Something went wrong with this game or app” usually followed by a crash to desktop. While there have been no direct fixes from the devs on how to address this problem, there are a few steps that you can take to try to prevent it.

Troubleshooting and fixing the “Something went wrong with this game or app” error in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Verify Game Files

The easiest solution would be if the issue stems from a game file error. That’s easy enough to check and fix on both Steam and Epic launchers.

For Steam, follow these steps:

Open Steam, and find Midnight Suns in your library. Right-click on the Midnight Suns title or icon. Click Properties, and then choose the Local Files tab. Click the Verify Integrity of Local Files button. After that, Steam will check your files and replace any that are out of order.

For Epic Games, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games launcher and click on your library. Find Midnight Suns, and then click the three dots button next to it. Select Manage from the drop-down menu. Then, in the Verify Files row, click the Verify button. Epic Games will then check your files and replace any that are out of order.

Running the game as an Administrator

Some games won’t work properly if their main .exe file is being run in ‘guest’ mode. That’s why you have to make sure that you’re starting them as the system admin. To fix this, you have to find where the local files for Midnight Suns are located on your PC. If you’re using Steam, they will likely be installed within one of your Steam folders on your chosen drive. In any case, when you find the files, look for the main Midnight Suns executable file and right-click it. Select the Compatibility tab, and see if the “Run this program as an administrator” box is checked. If it’s not, check it.

Update your drivers

Sometimes games fail to launch properly due to some driver updates lacking on your system. Those could be your GPU driver, Direct X, or Visual C++ Redistributable.

First, check your GPU drivers. The method depends if you’re using AMD, NVIDIA, or Intel, but you can always find the latest driver versions on all of their Support web pages, with instructions on how to install them.

Next, use the Windows Update feature to check if you’re using the latest drivers for Direct X and Visual C++ Redistributable.

After updating all of them, always make sure to restart your computer for the best results, and only then try running the game again.

Antivirus or Firewall blocking the game

Sometimes either your antivirus or firewall (or both) can block the game from starting properly. If that is the case, you will have to add the game’s main executable file to the list of excluded files, so that it can start. This list is usually called Exceptions or something similar, depending on the kind of antivirus and firewall that you use.

Reinstall the game

If all else fails, it might be best to try reinstalling Midnight Suns from scratch. While you’re at it, double-check the system requirements and see if there’s a piece of hardware in your setup that might not be up to par for what the game needs to run.