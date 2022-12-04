Who are the voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Full voice cast
Beware, the Midnight Suns.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns combines innovative worldbuilding, creative storytelling, and iconic characters to make an unexpectedly super-powered title. But what truly makes the game even more intricate are the amazing performances of its cast list, some of whom are already well-versed in playing these figures.
To celebrate these excellent talents, we’ve created a comprehensive list of all the voice actors involved in the game. It’s important to note, though, that the following information contains spoilers in the form of character names.
Full voice cast list in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- The Hunter (Male) – Matthew Mercer
- The Hunter (Female) – Elizabeth Grullon
- Iron Man – Josh Keaton
- Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone
- Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien
- Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck
- Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall
- Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor
- Lilith – Jennifer Hale
- Blade – Michael Jai White
- Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano
- Magik – Laura Bailey
- Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal
- Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul
- Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal
- Captain America – Brian Bloom
- Wolverine – Steve Blum
- Bruce Banner – William Salyers
- Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
- Deadpool – Nolan North
- Doctor Faustus – Time Winters
- Fallen Venom – Darin De Paul
- Fallen Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
- Fallen Sabretooth – Peter Lurie
- Sabretooth – Peter Lurie
- Mephisto – Jason Isaacs
- Crossbones – Rick Wasserman
- Chthon – Darin De Paul
- Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish
- Nick Fury – Ray Chase
- Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale
- Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish
- Shield Agent – Brian Bloom
- Revenant – Lani Minella
- Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins
- Guardian – Fred Tatasciore
- Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs
- Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs
- Howard Stark – Peter Lurie
- Additional Voices – Neil Kaplan, Jeff Schine, Sean Chiplock, Vic Chao, Ray Chase, Griffin Burns, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Billy Kametz, Jon Curry, Dawn Bennett
Fans of Marvel may already be familiar with some of the talents mentioned such as Yuri Lowenthal, Steve Blum, and Nolan North as they have already played their respective characters in different forms of media.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available on multiple platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Firaxis and 2K also plan on releasing it on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at a later date.