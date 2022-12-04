Who are the voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Full voice cast

Marvel’s Midnight Suns combines innovative worldbuilding, creative storytelling, and iconic characters to make an unexpectedly super-powered title. But what truly makes the game even more intricate are the amazing performances of its cast list, some of whom are already well-versed in playing these figures.

To celebrate these excellent talents, we’ve created a comprehensive list of all the voice actors involved in the game. It’s important to note, though, that the following information contains spoilers in the form of character names.

Full voice cast list in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Hunter (Male) – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer The Hunter (Female) – Elizabeth Grullon

– Elizabeth Grullon Iron Man – Josh Keaton

– Josh Keaton Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone

– Rick Pasqualone Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien

– Emily O’Brien Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck

– Erica Lindbeck Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall

– Vanessa Marshall Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor

– Courtenay Taylor Lilith – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Blade – Michael Jai White

– Michael Jai White Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano

– Lyrica Okano Magik – Laura Bailey

– Laura Bailey Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal

– Giancarlo Sabogal Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal

– Yuri Lowenthal Captain America – Brian Bloom

– Brian Bloom Wolverine – Steve Blum

– Steve Blum Bruce Banner – William Salyers

– William Salyers Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

– Fred Tatasciore Deadpool – Nolan North

– Nolan North Doctor Faustus – Time Winters

– Time Winters Fallen Venom – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Fallen Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

– Fred Tatasciore Fallen Sabretooth – Peter Lurie

– Peter Lurie Sabretooth – Peter Lurie

– Peter Lurie Mephisto – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Crossbones – Rick Wasserman

– Rick Wasserman Chthon – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish

– Graham McTavish Nick Fury – Ray Chase

– Ray Chase Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish

– Graham McTavish Shield Agent – Brian Bloom

– Brian Bloom Revenant – Lani Minella

– Lani Minella Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins

– Laila Berzins Guardian – Fred Tatasciore

– Fred Tatasciore Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Howard Stark – Peter Lurie

– Peter Lurie Additional Voices – Neil Kaplan, Jeff Schine, Sean Chiplock, Vic Chao, Ray Chase, Griffin Burns, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Billy Kametz, Jon Curry, Dawn Bennett

Fans of Marvel may already be familiar with some of the talents mentioned such as Yuri Lowenthal, Steve Blum, and Nolan North as they have already played their respective characters in different forms of media.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available on multiple platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Firaxis and 2K also plan on releasing it on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at a later date.