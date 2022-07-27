How to fix the Status Savannah error message in Call of Duty: Warzone

It is not uncommon for updates to popular games to incorporate new problems on top of the content it brings. Whether it is server overload or bugs that were missed, updates can be as frustrating to deal with as they are exciting. In Call of Duty: Warzone, players often will run into the Status Savannah error message following a new content update. Here is how to fix it.

How to get past the Status Savannah error message in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Status Savannah error code in Call of Duty: Warzone appears when trying to join a friend in a game session. The message will read, “Unable to join game session, the host cannot be joined or gameplay is paused.” When this happens, it means you are missing the proper files needed to join them. There are a couple of ways to go about fixing this.

Update the game

Your first step should be to check and make sure you are running the latest version of Call of Duty: Warzone. Here is how to manually begin updates on each platform:

On PC, load up Battle.net and click the gear icon next to Warzone and click Check for updates.

On PlayStation, find Call of Duty: Warzone either on your home screen or library and press Options. Select Check for updates.

On Xbox, enter My games & apps and scroll down to Manage. Click on Updates to have your console look for all games on your console that can be updated.

Uninstall and reinstall

If updating the game did not work, we recommend fully uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty: Warzone. Unfortunately, this is a large game that will take quite a while to download again, but this will ensure that you have all the necessary files and they are up to date.